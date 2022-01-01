Sylvain RUFFENACH

Mes compétences :
Chef de cuisine
Consultant culinaire
Entreprises
Restaurant Rae's - Paris
- Chef de cuisine
2016 - 2017
Restaurant Gustu - La Paz
- Chef de cuisine
2015 - 2016Philosophy
Yanapakuna!
(Let’s help one another!)
The first and largest project in Melting Pot Bolivia has been the opening of GUSTU, a fine dining restaurant that works exclusively with Bolivian products from all its regions to demonstrate to the world its diversity and richness. GUSTU works to be an international showcase of Bolivia’s true potential food culture.
At the same time, GUSTU is a culinary school dedicated to giving young Bolivians the opportunity to receive professional training in a well-equipped facility. Our goal is to train the very hands that cultivate and display the boundlessness of nature, awakening in them a dream to create, redefine, and discover the immense possibilities of Bolivian agricultural products and through this achieve the revalorization of Bolivian cuisine as a source of unity, equality, and pride.