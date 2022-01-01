Menu

Sylvain RUFFENACH

LA PAZ

Chef de cuisine
Consultant culinaire

  • Restaurant Rae's - Paris - Chef de cuisine

    2016 - 2017

  • Restaurant Gustu - La Paz - Chef de cuisine

    2015 - 2016 Philosophy

    Yanapakuna!
    (Let’s help one another!)

    The first and largest project in Melting Pot Bolivia has been the opening of GUSTU, a fine dining restaurant that works exclusively with Bolivian products from all its regions to demonstrate to the world its diversity and richness. GUSTU works to be an international showcase of Bolivia’s true potential food culture.

    At the same time, GUSTU is a culinary school dedicated to giving young Bolivians the opportunity to receive professional training in a well-equipped facility. Our goal is to train the very hands that cultivate and display the boundlessness of nature, awakening in them a dream to create, redefine, and discover the immense possibilities of Bolivian agricultural products and through this achieve the revalorization of Bolivian cuisine as a source of unity, equality, and pride.

  • Restaurant Le Shamballa - Chef Consultant

    2014 - 2015

  • Sugar & Olives - Executive Chef

    2013 - 2014

  • Hotel L'Abbaye de Talloires **** - Executif chef

    2012 - 2012

  • Restaurant Maison Blanche Paris - Chef de cuisine

    2009 - 2012

  • Restaurant Sugar&Olives Connecticut - Conseille culinaire

    2009 - 2009

  • Restaurant Daniel Boulud New York - Chef cattering

    2007 - 2009

  • Hotel Fouquet's Barriere Paris - Chef adjoint

    2004 - 2007

