Sylvain TESSIER

Entreprises
-
Amc atlantique matériel compact
- Directeur
2000 - maintenant
Concessionnaire Yanmar gehl Ammann Ausa Ecim
Location matériel btp
-
CODEMAT
- Animateur des ventes
1998 - 2000
Commercialisation du matériel BOBCAT & KUBOTA sur le 44 / 49 / 85
-
Cgl
- Chef d'agence
1993 - 1998
Responsable d'une agence de location de materiel btp
-
Loc énergie
- Technico commercial
1990 - 1993
Location de matériel btp
-
Cochery bourdin et chausse
- Aide conducteur de travaux
1989 - 1990
Vrd
-
Docks généraux
- Technico commercial
1987 - 1989
Prescription et vente de matériaux technique du btp
-
TPS Travaux publics services
- Chef de chantier
1984 - 1987
Travaux de forage et dynamitage
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée