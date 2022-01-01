Menu

Sylvain TESSIER

COUERON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Amc atlantique matériel compact - Directeur

    2000 - maintenant Concessionnaire Yanmar gehl Ammann Ausa Ecim
    Location matériel btp

  • CODEMAT - Animateur des ventes

    1998 - 2000 Commercialisation du matériel BOBCAT & KUBOTA sur le 44 / 49 / 85

  • Cgl - Chef d'agence

    1993 - 1998 Responsable d'une agence de location de materiel btp

  • Loc énergie - Technico commercial

    1990 - 1993 Location de matériel btp

  • Cochery bourdin et chausse - Aide conducteur de travaux

    1989 - 1990 Vrd

  • Docks généraux - Technico commercial

    1987 - 1989 Prescription et vente de matériaux technique du btp

  • TPS Travaux publics services - Chef de chantier

    1984 - 1987 Travaux de forage et dynamitage

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

