Sylvain WYON

Mes compétences :
AutoCAD
Python
Visual Basic for Applications
Entreprises
Bouygues Construction
- Site Engineer / conducteur de travaux
GUYANCOURT2012 - 2014Site Engineer on the Retail building, part of the Singapore Sports Hub (Bouygues Bâtiment International) :
-Structural works : responsible for the installation of hollow-core slabs (prestressed) ; in charge of the production of post-tensioned beams ; and of the production of precast concrete seats;
-Trades : in charge of the Water Park, on the roof of the building : artificial wave ("The Stingray"), "Lazy river", water games. Waterproofing, plaster and color, facades, timber works.
Singapore2011 - 2011In the department of Civil Engineering :
-Structural concrete design;
-structural dynamics;
-mathematical methods
In the School of Design and Environment (Architecture):
-climate responsive architecture.
Chatenay Malabry2009 - 2012Specialization in Civil Engineering and Urban Planning (Aménagement et Construction Durables) :
-structural dynamics
-general methods of construction : geotechnics and infra-structure, bridges, roads
-materials of construction : reinforced and prestressed concrete, steel structures
-urban planning, transportations systems
-law for construction