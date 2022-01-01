Menu

Sylvain WYON

GUYANCOURT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
AutoCAD
Python
Visual Basic for Applications

Entreprises

  • Bouygues Construction - Site Engineer / conducteur de travaux

    GUYANCOURT 2012 - 2014 Site Engineer on the Retail building, part of the Singapore Sports Hub (Bouygues Bâtiment International) :
    -Structural works : responsible for the installation of hollow-core slabs (prestressed) ; in charge of the production of post-tensioned beams ; and of the production of precast concrete seats;
    -Trades : in charge of the Water Park, on the roof of the building : artificial wave ("The Stingray"), "Lazy river", water games. Waterproofing, plaster and color, facades, timber works.

Formations

  • National University Of Singapore

    Singapore 2011 - 2011 In the department of Civil Engineering :
    -Structural concrete design;
    -structural dynamics;
    -mathematical methods
    In the School of Design and Environment (Architecture):
    -climate responsive architecture.

  • Ecole Centrale De Paris

    Chatenay Malabry 2009 - 2012 Specialization in Civil Engineering and Urban Planning (Aménagement et Construction Durables) :
    -structural dynamics
    -general methods of construction : geotechnics and infra-structure, bridges, roads
    -materials of construction : reinforced and prestressed concrete, steel structures
    -urban planning, transportations systems
    -law for construction

  • Lycée Faidherbe

    Lille 2007 - 2009 Mathématiques, Physique, Sciences de l'Ingénieur

