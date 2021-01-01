Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvie CARRARA
Ajouter
Sylvie CARRARA
COULOMMIERS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
rise
- Responsable relation entreprises
2002 - 2012
Formations
Pigier (Villeneuve St George)
Villeneuve St George
1976 - 1980
Réseau
Abdel ESSAFI
Christine FLECHELLE
Clémence AMETTEY
Hubert MARYSE
Paul P HION
Sylvain LAMBERT