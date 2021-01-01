Menu

Sylvie KHESSLIG

Région de Montpellier

En résumé

Conseillère commerciale en banque

Entreprises

  • Caisse d'Epargne Languedoc Roussillon - Conseillère Commerciale

    Région de Montpellier 2011 - maintenant

  • Crédit Agricole - Conseillère clientèle

    Narbonne 1998 - 2011

Formations

Réseau

