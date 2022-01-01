Menu

Taha CHTOUROU

Boulogne

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Agap2 - Ingénieur Consultant

    Boulogne 2019 - maintenant

  • Subsea 7 - Apprenti ingénieur HSE "Contrat de professionnalisation"

    SURESNES 2018 - maintenant

  • Total - Apprenti ingénieur HSE "Contrat de professionnalisation"

    COURBEVOIE 2016 - 2017

  • Eni - Offshore HSSE advisor

    Lyon 2012 - 2013

  • Medco S.a - QHSSE Assistant Engineer

    2012 - 2012

  • Bg Group - Offshore HSSE Advisor

    2011 - 2012

  • IITS ( Inedpendent Inspection Tubular Services ) - NDT Inspector Level 2

    2010 - 2011

  • GEIC (General Engineering and Industrial Constructions - Project Graduation (draftsman )

    2010 - 2010

  • Sigma Consulting - Trainee

    LA CHAPELLE SUR ERDRE 2009 - 2009

  • MSGI (Mellouli Steeel Galvanizing Industries) - Trainee

    2009 - 2009 apprenticeship: Construction Department

  • PIRECO (Petroleum & Industrial Realization Contractor) - Trainee

    2008 - 2008 apprenticeship: piping & Construction Department

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :