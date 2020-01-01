Menu

Tahar SHERIFF

CONSTANTINE

En résumé

Sheriff Aircraft Company

Mes compétences :
Aéronautique
Conception
Design
maquette
Pilotage

Entreprises

  • Aéro-club de Thevest - Président

    2009 - 2012 - Formation pilote privé avion.
    - Formation pilote sur Bi-moteur.
    - Formation pilote sur Hélicoptère.
    - Formation sur l'Aéromodélisme.

  • Sheriff Aircraft Company - Président et P. DG

    1998 - maintenant

  • Sheriff Aircraft Company - Président-Directeur Général & Chef de Projet

    1998 - 2006 Let me to inform you that Sheriff Aircraft Company , is the first private company of aeronautic industry military and civil in Africa and Middle-East, created by me, Mr. SHERIFF Tahar, and Mr. CHORFI Ahmed on the OCT 10.1998.


    It’s main activities are:

    1. Aerostats construction(Dirigible, Balloons ..etc.)

    2. Construction of helicopters.

    3. Construction of aircrafts battle.

    4. Construction other aircrafts.

    5. Construction of equipment and accessories for aeronefs(includ

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

