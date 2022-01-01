Talks AMIDO (TALLA AMIDO)

Seasoned travel and tourism professional with more than 20 years experience assisting customers fulfill their domestic travel needs in Cameroon . Extensive knowledge of many of the top travel destinations in Cameroon and proficiency in the latest travel coordination . Gifted at developing custom-built travel itineraries that exceed expectations while still fitting into clients budgets. Dedicated to helping clients reach their dreams of traveling around Cameroon .
