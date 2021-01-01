Tamara CHANY

An excellent communicator, with a focused, determined and targeted approach to negotiating and gaining trust with a wide variety of client profiles.

I relish opportunities to engage with people, am a high-achiever with a sensitive and flexible approach to problem-solving, and the ability to motivate others around me, keeping overall objectives uppermost in mind.



My outside interests includ the founding and running of a canine shelter in Russia for abused dogs. I also enjoy international travel and sport.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Management

Conseil

technical support

technical assistance

client satisfaction Team management

Statistics monitoring of internal quality and anal

Profit centre management

Negotiation of sales conditions and referencing

Market analysis

Loyalty Schemes

Development of customer / client portfolios

Business Development

Air Conditioning