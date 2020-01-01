Tanguy RANNOU

Mes compétences :
SAP
Microsoft Excel
Visual Basic
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Access
Microsoft PowerPoint
Entreprises
PwC
- Senior Financial Auditor
Neuilly-sur-Seine2015 - maintenant1/ 2 years apprenticeship (September 2015 - August 2017) as Junior Financial Auditor Apprentice (broken down as follows : 8 months at Audencia Business School and 16 months at PwC)
2/ Hired as Junior 2 associate (September 2017 - December 2017)
3/ Promoted as Senior 1 Associate (January 2018 - present)
Main clients :
* Pharmaceutical Industry :
- Sanofi (Pharmaceutical Industry - Consolidated financial statements)
* Luxury and Fashion goods :
- S.T. Dupont (Lighters and Writting Instruments - Statutory & Consolidated financial statement)
- Van Cleef & Arpels (Jewellery - Statutory & Reporting financial statement)
- Inditex - Zara, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Pull&Bear, Zara Home (Fashion -
Specific mandates)
Louis Vuitton
- Financial Controller
Paris2015 - 2015In the Head Office of Louis Vuitton, Paris (1er arr.), in the Central Financial Control Team :
- Responsible for supervising the quality and exhaustivity of accounting and financial reporting of all the subsidiaries of the Louis Vuitton Group :
• Financial schedules (P/L, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement) for actual and forecast periods (budgets)
• Business indicators : Turnover, Margin, KPI
• Consolidated financial statements of the Louis Vuitton Group (120 subsidiaries / 465 stores)
- Production of official financial reports and information about Louis Vuitton for the LVMH controllers (Head of the Holding):
• Eliminating and consolidating adjustments: Intercompanies costs (INTERCO), Profit on Stock Elimination (PSE), Dividends
• Responsible of the development of a new reporting section about Audit fees of all entities (in charge of the training of all entities for that new reporting section, control of the declaration, adjustment) in order to communicate the information of LVMH.
• Evaluating consolidated companies
• Production of letters of representation for Dior's annual closing
- Assist all entities for the repoprting:
• Participation in the training needs of entities of financial softwares
• Creation and communication of reporting instructions for closings
• Update of procedures and tools of control (VBA for Microsoft Excel) used by the entities or for our controls
Sony DADC International is the head office of Sony DADC except for the US and Japan.
Sony DADC Internartional (is etablished in Austria) Sony Digital Audio Disc Corporation :
- Manufacturer of Compact Discs, DVDs, UMDs, Blu-ray Discs and biosciences products
- Annual Turnover: 550 million Euro (April 20010 – March 2011)
- Fixed Headcount: 1600 employees
- Customers: Over 2500 customers in Europe in music, games, software and film industries
- Yearly Output: More than 720 million discs
- Leader of the market (60% market share)
Role of the SDI Office
- Gather and analyze all the data of the units in the world (excepted for the United States and Japan).
- Has to supply information to the members of the Executive Board so as to guide and support their decisions.
- Represent all the units and makes the link between them.
- Supplies economic information to the group Sony (Japan) holder of Sony DADC.
Mission:
In charge of:
- Analyzing the current trends in subjects of sales, innovation and supply presentations to the Executive Board
- Supplying information on the competitors of Sony DADC to the Executive Board
- Participating in the elaboration of reports (sales, distribution, costs, structure of profits,...)
- Receiving and gathering every days the information of sales, returns, and verify their conformity through various sources (databases).
- Analyzing the differences between the forecasts (budget, profit) and the actual results.
- Verifying the conformity of documents received by other departments and other units (sales,...)
Graduate of DSCG following the exam period of october 2017 (mainly Law and Accounting including Consolidation and Mergers / Acquisitions).
Diploma with Masters status (Bac +5).
Give access to French Chartered Accountant training (Bac +8) (DEC - Diplôme d'expertise comptable in French)
2 years of intensive training followed by a competitive entrance examination to leading French Grandes Ecoles of business.
Studied: Mathematics, Economy History, Economy, Literature, Philosophy, English and German.