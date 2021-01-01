Tarek MEKTOUB

Risk Management specialist :

skills in credit, operational and market risk (scenario model via Var calculation using Stochastic Methods Monte Carlo simulation/Black & Scholes and Markowitz)

Specialized in Post trade Activity /Post trade Processing : from Clearing to Settlement

A. OTC

1. OTC target 1and2 : Unmatched deals settlement via Cascade Clearstream Software, settlement under record- book keeping and cash monitoring at Clearstream ICDS, or Euroclear ICDS or a bridge btw both ICDS.

2. OTC (Certificate/Warrant) House Clearing LCH Cleanet margin call control for all trades recorded in books ~ eur500m/d.

3. Settlement FoP : free of payment (Franco) or DvP : Delivery versus payment, with option due to trader decision : split/reverse or netting.



B. Investment Fund Post Market Activity : only passive management I.F Aum :

1. Transfer Agent/Registrar : share/unit subs./redep. Buy/sell back taking into account cut-off due to Nav freq. calculation on daily/w or m. basis.

2. Portfolio Valuation (Aum/Auc) : €24b. (Dedicated Funds, Umbrella and PE Private Equity)

2. Deals/Trades transaction : Partial Withdrawal, Total Withdrawal, Surrender, Fees recorded, switch related to Ptf Manager Asset Allocation Strategies/Investors Profile Risk)

- Aum/Auc : €6B. (External Funds : Mutual/ISF and ETF Synthetic etc..,ICF, IDF, ISF)

- European Passeport ( Free of Services/LPS) in order to market in E.U incl ESma regul. extended 12 other countries out of E.U.

- Due diligence/Compliance : new client onboarding (legal entity or natural), IAE Info auto exchanged since 2014 btw e.u gouv (CRS, FAtca, Pep, Beps, Mifiid1/2, Emir1/2)

- Client Risk Profile rating (Mifid bank/Twin Peaks Insurance)

3. key Account Manager

4. Control Investment Funds Depositary (Escalation of KRI limits breaches detected which are fixed by Asset Manager ( Asset Strat. Alloc. related to :

a. Investors (Risk Profile : E/P/D Assets, Area zone, Low carbon, Esg criteria, Benchmark, etc..) - b. Financial monetary Code (Basel3 : Liquity, Solvency, etc..) - c. Investment Restrictions due to each regulator for E.U reg. transposed into each national law.

5. Oversight (UcitV & AIFMD) : a. Record Keeping, b. Book keeping, c. cash monitoring, d. Control all Delegation third parties duties such Margin Call control delegated by CCP to custodian members LCH Clearnet but new CCP ICE Continental Exchange since 2018 used by Euroclear France, ICE located Netherlands).



Assistant Tennis Coach & Sparring

1. Coach from baby tennis 4.y to teenageers 18y.old

2. Sparring kids/teenageers/adults for competition & teenagers m./w. for Atp/WTA

Sparring based on defense : high frequency variation/ max covering and anticipation

3. Certified Assistant Tennis Teacher - Certificate First Aid/Security

4. Referee level A1 National w./m.