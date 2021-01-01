Retail
Taty MOÏRA
Taty MOÏRA
Villeurbanne
En résumé
Entreprises
WINEOO
- Commerciale sedentaire
Villeurbanne
2015 - 2016
Age & Perspectives
- Auxiliaire de vie
LYON 6EME
2014 - 2014
ACTA
- Chargée d'assistance
Limonest
2014 - 2015
Formations
MFR La Palma
L'Arbresle
2012 - 2014
BAC SAPAT
MFR La Palma
L'Arbresle
2010 - 2012
BEPA sanitaire et sociale
