Menu

Tawfik BAYALI

MARRAKECH

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Pharmacie marrakech sarl - Pharmacien responsable

    1997 - maintenant

Formations

  • Lycee Moulay Youssef- Academie De Pharmacie De Pyatigorsk (Rabat)

    Rabat 1991 - 1997

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :