Tawfik ESSOLY
Ajouter
Tawfik ESSOLY
Casablanca
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bestmark
- Key accant manager
Casablanca
maintenant
Go com
- Superviseur centre atlantique
maintenant
Lyberty tel
- Responsable point service
maintenant
Bls marketing
- Superviseur
limoges
maintenant
GSM AL-MAGHRIB
- Responsable commercial
Casablanca
2009 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Abla ARRAD
Arnaud KOQUIN
Dalil ABDELLAH
Jawad RAKKOU
Kamal ZOUAK
Mambaye DIALLO
Mohamed AITKHAYCHOU
Rachid ES-SAHLI
Taoufik EL HADDAOUI
