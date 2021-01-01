Tawfik GHOZZI

Mes compétences :
mobile Network
Training and development
Entreprises
TEKONSULT
- Technical Trainer & Consultant
2008 - maintenantMy Main task is to provide technical training in different Mobile network parts from RAN to Core network with deep knowledge competence on mobile 3GPP specification especially LTE R8 spec as a main ingredient to endorse a trainer task, in additions I get a higher technical experience on NSN (Nokia Siemens Netwoks) Equipments for different part of the network detailed above:• 2G/3G Release 4 MSS-MGW-CDS integration and O&M (NSN provider)• CS/PS core R4 & LTE Signalling Analyst•Expert on DX200/IPA2800 NSN (Nokia Siemens Networks) platforms• lecturer and specialist on CS core networks (O&M,Routing, Signalling, ...)• lecturer and specialist on PS core networks SGSN/GGSN •Training material developer for 3G & 4G.•Deep Knowledge and professional expertise on SS7, TCP/IP, SIP•Commissioning / Integration on NSN ( Nokia Siemens Networks) Platforms: Flex NG 10, LTE BTS Maltiradio RL20/RL30•RF Planning and Optimization on TD/FDD LTE networks (parameter & KPI)
Telecom ParisTech
- Researcher Engineer
Paris2008 - 2008I took part on one of the most innovating project in Optical Communication technology by improving the phase variation of optical signal in order to enhance the performance of an optical-optical encryption system.
Society of Tunisian Alumni of Japanese Universities
- Software Engineer
2007 - 2007Developing a new dynamic web portal for TAJ Society to give more smooth interaction with the members.
Tunisie Télécom
- Support Engineering
2006 - 2006Architecture study of the Traditional Switching system (EWSD & AXE) and Wire Last Mile transmissions for PSTN networks.