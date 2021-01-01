Menu

Tawfik TAMOUIT

CASABLANCA

Mr TAMOUIT Tawfik
Gestionnaire sinistre assurance toute branche
GROUPE KOUTOUBIA

  • GROUPE KOUTOUBIA HOLDING - GESTIONNAIRE SINISTRE ASSURANCE TOUTE BRANCHE

    2011 - maintenant * Département Ressources Humain/ Assurance
    Poste : - Chargé Assurance Maladie/ Accident du travail/ Auto/ Risque Divers.

  • AGENCE LARAKI ASSURANCE - Gestionnaire assurance toute branche

    2010 - 2010 stage : * Poste : Gestionnaire administratif :
    - Chargé sinistre AUTO.
    - Chargé production /sinistre prévoyance sociales -Accident du travail ;

  • SIEGE AXA ASSURANCE - GESTIONNAIRE SINISTRE MALADIE

    2008 - 2010 Traitement du dossier mutuelles et prise en charge

Formations

  • Université Hassan (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2004 - 2006 Deug

  • Lycée Mohammed V (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2003 - 2004 Baccalaureate Degree

