Tawfik TAMOUIT
Ajouter
Tawfik TAMOUIT
CASABLANCA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mr TAMOUIT Tawfik
Gestionnaire sinistre assurance toute branche
GROUPE KOUTOUBIA
Entreprises
GROUPE KOUTOUBIA HOLDING
- GESTIONNAIRE SINISTRE ASSURANCE TOUTE BRANCHE
2011 - maintenant
* Département Ressources Humain/ Assurance
Poste : - Chargé Assurance Maladie/ Accident du travail/ Auto/ Risque Divers.
AGENCE LARAKI ASSURANCE
- Gestionnaire assurance toute branche
2010 - 2010
stage : * Poste : Gestionnaire administratif :
- Chargé sinistre AUTO.
- Chargé production /sinistre prévoyance sociales -Accident du travail ;
SIEGE AXA ASSURANCE
- GESTIONNAIRE SINISTRE MALADIE
2008 - 2010
Traitement du dossier mutuelles et prise en charge
Formations
Université Hassan (Casablanca)
Casablanca
2004 - 2006
Deug
Lycée Mohammed V (Casablanca)
Casablanca
2003 - 2004
Baccalaureate Degree
Réseau
Gautier GIRARD
Hicham KHALED
Khalil MAMANE
Maani KARIM
Mehdi NAJEDDINE
Mhamed AMANIS
Salam NADIA
