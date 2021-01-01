Menu

Tawfiq GUETTOUF

BISKRA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ENAC-SPA - Ingénieur HSE

    2008 - 2015

Formations

  • Univercité Lhedj Lakhdar (Batna)

    Batna 2002 - 2006
Annuaire des membres :