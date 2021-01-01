Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Tayé André Innocent ZRIMBA
Ajouter
Tayé André Innocent ZRIMBA
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Entreprises
MUSAF
- Prospecteur
2014 - maintenant
Je suis chargé de faire accroître le nombre d'adhérents à la MUSAF en sensibilisant la population la souscription à une couverture médicale
Béne Serices
- Promoteur
2007 - 2007
Formations
IST Pierre Marie (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2012 - 2013
BTS
Groupe ETEP INTERNATIONAL Abidjan (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2010 - 2012
Collège Sainte Pierre Marie (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2009 - 2010
BAC série A2
Collège Jean De La Croix (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2006 - 2007
BEPC
Réseau
Bi Irie Franck IRIE
Ibrahima Falikou BAMBA
Koffi Alla Sylvain-Gèsle KINIMO
Mathieu BOLLE
Ouliya Laurent Jean Hugues GUÉI
Sylviane MIQUEL
Yapo C.michelle EPOUSE-KOFFI
Yves DELPORT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z