Tayeb BOUAKAZ

-
Activity
- Project Manager
2007 - 2014
Sonatrach TRC Project Manager Project with COSIDER Canalisations,
Réhabilitation of the Ø40'' gas pipeline Engineering, supply, design and commissioning of the Ø40'' gas pipeline from Hassi R'mel to CS3 Médarreg, about 235 KM
EDV Algiers
-
Sonatrach
- Project Manager
2002 - 2006
Sonatrach TRC Project Manager Project with FMC/Floating systems for:
Head Works Department, construction of 2 sea loading station SPM (buoys CALM) Engineering, supply, design and commissioning of two sea loading terminal with annexes at Arzew.
EDV Algiers Single Point Mooring
-
-
Sonatrach
- Project Manager
2000 - 2003
Sonatrach TRC / DRC Project Manager Rehabilitation of the Ø40'' gas pipeline from Arzew to CS3 Médareg, about one (100) hundred KM
Rehabilitation of the Ø40'' gas pipeline
Pipelines Repair Direction
-
-
Sonatrach TRC
- Project Manager
1998 - 2000
Sonatrach TRC / RTE Project Manager Tie-in of ten (10) new sections from Hassi Messaoud to
Tie-in of the crude oil pipeline
Skikda Algeria
-
-
Sonatrach TRC MNT DRC
- Manager
1997 - 1997
Sonatrach TRC / DRC Manager Project Rehabilitation of the Ø40'' gaz pipeline from Arzew to CS5 Kenanda, about one (00) hundred KM
-
-
Sonatrach TRC
- Chef de projet
1994 - 1994
Pipelines Repair Direction
-
-
Sonatrach TRC
- Project Manager
1992 - 1994
Sonatrach TRC / DRC Project Manager Rehabilitation of the Ø28'' crude oil pipeline from Arzew to CS3 Médarreg, about two (200) hundreds KM
Rehabilitation of the Ø28'' crude oil pipeline
Pipelines Repair Direction
-
-
Energy & Mine Ministry
- Ministere Energie
1991 - 1992
Energy & Mine Ministry Head department of Standardization & Industrial Safety Energy & Industry Department Tissemsilt
-
-
Drinkable Water
- Management
1989 - 1991
Drinkable Water company Management & production Drinkable water Unit Manager for cities (Tiaret, Saida and Tissemsilt)
Exploitation Manager
Tiaret Unit Manager
-
-
Technical Secondary School
- Technical Drawing and Mechanical Teacher
1985 - 1988
-
-
National Society of Petroleum Great Works
- Logistic Head Department
1979 - 1985
E N G T P Logistic Head Department Hassi R'mel GTP Head Offices
( National Society of Petroleum Great Works) Oil and gas separating module plant with SOFREGAZ
Project Manager
Hassi Rmel Algeria Gaz module plant MPP1 & MPP4 with JGC corporation
Site Engineer
-
-
Algerian Petroleum Institute
- Student
1974 - 1979
Algerian Petroleum Institute Studies for State Engineer
-
