Tayeb BOUAKAZ

SOUGUEUR

Petroleum

  • Activity - Project Manager

    2007 - 2014 Sonatrach TRC Project Manager Project with COSIDER Canalisations,
    Réhabilitation of the Ø40'' gas pipeline Engineering, supply, design and commissioning of the Ø40'' gas pipeline from Hassi R'mel to CS3 Médarreg, about 235 KM
    EDV Algiers

  • Sonatrach - Project Manager

    2002 - 2006 Sonatrach TRC Project Manager Project with FMC/Floating systems for:
    Head Works Department, construction of 2 sea loading station SPM (buoys CALM) Engineering, supply, design and commissioning of two sea loading terminal with annexes at Arzew.
    EDV Algiers Single Point Mooring

  • Sonatrach - Project Manager

    2000 - 2003 Sonatrach TRC / DRC Project Manager Rehabilitation of the Ø40'' gas pipeline from Arzew to CS3 Médareg, about one (100) hundred KM
    Rehabilitation of the Ø40'' gas pipeline
    Pipelines Repair Direction

  • Sonatrach TRC - Project Manager

    1998 - 2000 Sonatrach TRC / RTE Project Manager Tie-in of ten (10) new sections from Hassi Messaoud to
    Tie-in of the crude oil pipeline
    Skikda Algeria

  • Sonatrach TRC MNT DRC - Manager

    1997 - 1997 Sonatrach TRC / DRC Manager Project Rehabilitation of the Ø40'' gaz pipeline from Arzew to CS5 Kenanda, about one (00) hundred KM

  • Sonatrach TRC - Chef de projet

    1994 - 1994 Pipelines Repair Direction

  • Sonatrach TRC - Project Manager

    1992 - 1994 Sonatrach TRC / DRC Project Manager Rehabilitation of the Ø28'' crude oil pipeline from Arzew to CS3 Médarreg, about two (200) hundreds KM
    Rehabilitation of the Ø28'' crude oil pipeline
    Pipelines Repair Direction

  • Energy & Mine Ministry - Ministere Energie

    1991 - 1992 Energy & Mine Ministry Head department of Standardization & Industrial Safety Energy & Industry Department Tissemsilt

  • Drinkable Water - Management

    1989 - 1991 Drinkable Water company Management & production Drinkable water Unit Manager for cities (Tiaret, Saida and Tissemsilt)
    Exploitation Manager
    Tiaret Unit Manager

  • Technical Secondary School - Technical Drawing and Mechanical Teacher

    1985 - 1988

  • National Society of Petroleum Great Works - Logistic Head Department

    1979 - 1985 E N G T P Logistic Head Department Hassi R'mel GTP Head Offices
    ( National Society of Petroleum Great Works) Oil and gas separating module plant with SOFREGAZ
    Project Manager
    Hassi Rmel Algeria Gaz module plant MPP1 & MPP4 with JGC corporation
    Site Engineer

  • Algerian Petroleum Institute - Student

    1974 - 1979 Algerian Petroleum Institute Studies for State Engineer

