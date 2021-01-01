Menu

Tayeb FETTOUHI

AIN OUSSERA

En résumé

Geophysical Engineer with strong Seismic Operation Experience.During my Education, I have got a wide Knowledge & Experience in Seismic Data Acquisition, Processing and Interpretation (Including Structural; Seismic Sequence Stratigraphy; Attributes Analysis & well Logging interpretation) with an Excellent background in Geology.
Having a strong experience in the Field of Seismic Acquisition through my work with ENAGEO (Geophysical National Company (SONATRACH), ALGERIA) where I had the chance to experience the newest methods of Seismic Data Acquisition and Processing.

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Internet
Mathématiques Générales
Géophysique
Géologie

Entreprises

  • Sonatrach - Log Analyst (Operations Supervisor ).

    2015 - maintenant

  • ENAGEO (Geophysical National Company, ALGERIA). - Geophysicist (Pre-Planning Office of a Seismic Crew)

    2011 - 2015 Seismic Survey Design & Acquisition Planning; Shot Script Generation, Obstacle Analysis, Offset and Skips Preplanning and Fold Diagnostics.

    Areas for action:

    • Pre-planning of seismic field activity.
    • Preparation of daily field plan for field crews (Topographic, Drilling, Layonnage and Recording ).
    • Realization of preplot (source and receiver files) and exploit it using software Mesa.
    • Provided scripts for the recording operation (SPS,RPS,XPS with MESA design software).
    • Check and approves survey pre plan (Mine and facility areas) on crew to make sure is within client specification.
    • Check and control the fold and offsets from topographic data (postplot) and make compensation shots if necessary.
    • Infield Real time quality control of seismic lines.
    • Scouting on prospect and classifying prospect terrain.
    • Control DGPS data and project progress (Daily) with the MESA software.
    • Generate the final SPS to client.
    • Acquired, processing and interpretation of uphole data using the StarUphol software.
    • Field test review and parameter.
    • reports daily, weekly and monthly.
    • Technical and Operational management.

  • BAKER ATLAS (BAKER HUGHES) - Internship for the final's year project

    2010 - 2010 internship while studying for the final's year project about the characterization of fractures by the interpretation of acoustic logs.

  • WESTERN GECO (SCHLUMBERGER) - Student Internship

    2010 - 2010 internship while studying about 3D seismic Survey Design & Acquisition.

Formations

  • Faculty Of Hydrocarbons And Chemistry Ex: INH. University Of BOUMERDES (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 2005 - 2010 Engineer

