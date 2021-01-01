Tayeb FETTOUHI

Geophysical Engineer with strong Seismic Operation Experience.During my Education, I have got a wide Knowledge & Experience in Seismic Data Acquisition, Processing and Interpretation (Including Structural; Seismic Sequence Stratigraphy; Attributes Analysis & well Logging interpretation) with an Excellent background in Geology.

Having a strong experience in the Field of Seismic Acquisition through my work with ENAGEO (Geophysical National Company (SONATRACH), ALGERIA) where I had the chance to experience the newest methods of Seismic Data Acquisition and Processing.



Mes compétences :

Informatique

Internet

Mathématiques Générales

Géophysique

Géologie