Menu

Tayeb KHAINE

ALGER CENTRE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ligue de football - Informaticien

    2004 - maintenant

Formations

  • Inh Boumerdes (Alger Centre)

    Alger Centre 1991 - 1996

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :