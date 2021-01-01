Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Tayeb LARDI
Ajouter
Tayeb LARDI
CONSTANTINE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Coojal
- Ingénieur controle
maintenant
Formations
Universite De Constantine (Constantine)
Constantine
1974 - 1979
géologie miniére
Réseau
Mohamed Said BOUDJELDA
Younes AYADI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z