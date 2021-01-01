Menu

Tayeb MEJBAR

Courbevoie

En résumé

Mes compétences :
ingenieur telecom

Entreprises

  • EY (Ernst & Young) - Financial & IT Auditor

    Courbevoie 2015 - maintenant IT Auditing. Activity area: Energy:
    Statutory audit, Sox and non-Sox clients:
    - Review of IT processes: risk identification, testing, recommendations;
    - Review of automatic controls: Identification of the business specifications, control design, testing, recommendations;
    - Review of the Key Reports: Identification of the Inputs/Outputs of the Reports, identification of the inherent risks, recommendations.

    Financial Auditing
    - Review of the company's accounts;
    - Analytical review of the financial statements;
    - Tests of consistency activity-accounts;
    - Review of the consolidated financial statements of international companies;
    - Review of internal control of the audited companies.

  • Akka Technologies - Business development

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Business development for AKKA Technologies, leader in engineering services:

    - Development of a portfolio of clients
    - Prospecting of new customers and commercial development.
    - Management of a portfolio of existing clients.
    - Responses to client’s consultations: Matching skills / need.
    - Writing of technical and commercial proposals by applying framework contracts or general conditions of sale.
    - Recruitment: sourcing, interviews, negotiations and contract proposals.
    - Reporting Management: Forecast load, needs, opportunities, risks, ...

    - Results: Recruitment of 3 employees and signatures of 3 new contracts.

  • Secure-IC - Embedded Software Engineer

    Rennes 2011 - 2011 Implementation of a study kit around the NXP PN533 RFID ship, developed in C system.

Formations

  • Boston University (Boston)

    Boston 2015 - 2015

  • AUDENCIA Nantes Ecole De Management

    Nantes 2014 - 2016 Master Grande Ecole

  • Université Technique De Rhénanie-Westphalie À Aix-La-Chapelle (Aix-La-Chapelle)

    Aix-La-Chapelle 2012 - 2013

  • INSA De Rennes

    Rennes 2010 - 2014 Engineer

