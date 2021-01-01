Tayeb MEJBAR

Courbevoie2015 - maintenantIT Auditing. Activity area: Energy:
Statutory audit, Sox and non-Sox clients:
- Review of IT processes: risk identification, testing, recommendations;
- Review of automatic controls: Identification of the business specifications, control design, testing, recommendations;
- Review of the Key Reports: Identification of the Inputs/Outputs of the Reports, identification of the inherent risks, recommendations.
Financial Auditing
- Review of the company's accounts;
- Analytical review of the financial statements;
- Tests of consistency activity-accounts;
- Review of the consolidated financial statements of international companies;
- Review of internal control of the audited companies.
Akka Technologies
- Business development
Paris2014 - 2014Business development for AKKA Technologies, leader in engineering services:
- Development of a portfolio of clients
- Prospecting of new customers and commercial development.
- Management of a portfolio of existing clients.
- Responses to client’s consultations: Matching skills / need.
- Writing of technical and commercial proposals by applying framework contracts or general conditions of sale.
- Recruitment: sourcing, interviews, negotiations and contract proposals.
- Reporting Management: Forecast load, needs, opportunities, risks, ...
- Results: Recruitment of 3 employees and signatures of 3 new contracts.
Secure-IC
- Embedded Software Engineer
Rennes2011 - 2011Implementation of a study kit around the NXP PN533 RFID ship, developed in C system.