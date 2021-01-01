Menu

Taylor LIU

SHENZHEN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Shenzhen Hong Ye Jie Technology Co., Ltd. - Guibin Lee

    2006 - maintenant

Formations

  • Guangdong Light Industry (Shenzhen)

    Shenzhen 2009 - 2012

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :