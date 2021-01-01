Menu

Taylor N. LIBBERT

ANGERS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Photography
Editing
Customer Service
Team work
Communication
Leadership

Entreprises

  • Six Flags - Supervisor

    2015 - maintenant Admission Supervisor since Aug 2016
    • Efficiently got several thousands of people into the park on weekends
    • Ensured adequate breaks are ran for our outdoor employees
    • Answered questions and enforced company policy when necessary
    Guest Relations Lead since May 2016
    • Explained promotions readily to offer the best deal for the guests and company
    • Utilized various database software systems to find online and in-park purchase information
    • Researched, evaluated, and solved problems in a timely and positive manner
    • Audited petty cash till and regularly kept a perfect till at my register
    • Wrote detailed descriptions of found items and stored them until claimed

  • Missouri FBLA-PBL - Activities Assistant

    2014 - maintenant • Presented various 45-minute workshops at state and national conferences
    • Initiated and sustained professional relationships between members, advisers, and sponsors
    • Facilitated satellite group check-in for conferences ranging from 200-4,300 registrants
    • Plan real-world business activities for our Show-Me Leadership Conferences
    • Designed activity guides for chapters based on social, service, fundraising, etc.

Formations

  • Truman State University (Kirksville, Mo)

    Kirksville, Mo 2014 - maintenant Spanish and French

    Currently researching the perception of volunteers in romance-speaking regions for my senior thesis.

Réseau

