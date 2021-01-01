Taylor N. LIBBERT

Mes compétences :
Photography
Editing
Customer Service
Team work
Communication
Leadership
Entreprises
Six Flags
- Supervisor
2015 - maintenantAdmission Supervisor since Aug 2016
• Efficiently got several thousands of people into the park on weekends
• Ensured adequate breaks are ran for our outdoor employees
• Answered questions and enforced company policy when necessary
Guest Relations Lead since May 2016
• Explained promotions readily to offer the best deal for the guests and company
• Utilized various database software systems to find online and in-park purchase information
• Researched, evaluated, and solved problems in a timely and positive manner
• Audited petty cash till and regularly kept a perfect till at my register
• Wrote detailed descriptions of found items and stored them until claimed
Missouri FBLA-PBL
- Activities Assistant
2014 - maintenant• Presented various 45-minute workshops at state and national conferences
• Initiated and sustained professional relationships between members, advisers, and sponsors
• Facilitated satellite group check-in for conferences ranging from 200-4,300 registrants
• Plan real-world business activities for our Show-Me Leadership Conferences
• Designed activity guides for chapters based on social, service, fundraising, etc.
Formations
Truman State University (Kirksville, Mo)
Kirksville, Mo2014 - maintenantSpanish and French
Currently researching the perception of volunteers in romance-speaking regions for my senior thesis.