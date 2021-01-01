Tayssir ABOUD

+Diploma:



-2014: Professional master in networking and IT security

-2011: Professional license in web technology

-2008: Mathematics baccalaureat

-2016: Newbridge Certificate of achievement :English for communication course



+Work Experience:



-2011-2013: Distributor for: Cristian Lay and Avon.

-2014-2015: civil society activist

-Now I am working as Social Media Strategist at "Youcan" Company.



+Internships:



-07/03/2011-05/06/2011:Internship in the Tunisian Chemical Group

-02/08/2010-31/08/2010: Internship in the Tunisian Company of Electricity and Gas Gabes



+Skills:



-Microsoft

-Social media

-HTML5

-CSS3

-SQL

-Photoshop





+Languages:



-Arabic: mother tongue

-French: good

-English: good



+Hobbies:

Travel, sport,reading,cooking and listening to music



