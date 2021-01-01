Menu

Tayssir ABOUD

TUNIS

En résumé

+Diploma:

-2014: Professional master in networking and IT security
-2011: Professional license in web technology
-2008: Mathematics baccalaureat
-2016: Newbridge Certificate of achievement :English for communication course

+Work Experience:

-2011-2013: Distributor for: Cristian Lay and Avon.
-2014-2015: civil society activist
-Now I am working as Social Media Strategist at "Youcan" Company.

+Internships:

-07/03/2011-05/06/2011:Internship in the Tunisian Chemical Group
-02/08/2010-31/08/2010: Internship in the Tunisian Company of Electricity and Gas Gabes

+Skills:

-Microsoft
-Social media
-HTML5
-CSS3
-SQL
-Photoshop


+Languages:

-Arabic: mother tongue
-French: good
-English: good

+Hobbies:
Travel, sport,reading,cooking and listening to music

Mes compétences :
CSS 3
SQL
HTML 5
.NET
Social media
Microsoft

