Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Tc Ahmet ÖZÇAKIROGLU
Ajouter
Tc Ahmet ÖZÇAKIROGLU
Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ThyssenKrupp Elevators
- Technicien
Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou
2014 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Professionel (Paris)
Paris
1998 - 2002
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z