Menu

Tc Ahmet ÖZÇAKIROGLU

Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ThyssenKrupp Elevators - Technicien

    Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou 2014 - maintenant

Formations

  • Lycée Professionel (Paris)

    Paris 1998 - 2002
Annuaire des membres :