Tchamko Kietchi SYLVESTRE
Tchamko Kietchi SYLVESTRE
DOUALA
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
3t cameroun
- Responsable logistique
2007 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Beline Mireille MAFOTSO
Djomo JOEL ARMAND
