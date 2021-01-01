Tchavdar NAYDENOV

-
Cisco
- Technical Leader Engineering
Issy les Moulineaux
2014 - 2014
Worked on Emerging Products in Cisco's Collaboration Group in startup mode with a very small group (4 people) spread in 4 locations (Denmark, USA, Bulgaria, France)
• Participating in the design and implementation of several next generation prototypes. Using Java, JavaScript, Node.js, Socket.io, React.js, Backbone.js, MongoDB, Express.js.
-
Cisco
- Manager Engineering Services
Issy les Moulineaux
2011 - 2014
Developing Cisco’s Enterprise Collaboration Platform (ECP)
• Manage Automation, Performance, QA, Documentation and Support teams after the closure of Cisco Mail project, report directly to the Director of ECP Business Unit based in San Jose - US
• Was responsible for the planning and budgeting activities for the Bulgarian office and the teams I was responsible for.
• Responsible for personnel performance management, development planning, salary planning and technical trainings.
• Responsible for the Sofia office IT infrastructure design and evolution ensuring that Cisco’s standards and teams needs are met.
• Work closely with other Cisco development offices in US, Ireland, China and India.
-
Cisco
- Senior Manager Engineering Services
Issy les Moulineaux
2008 - 2011
Developing Cisco Mail for the cloud (based on the PostPath IP acquired by Cisco)
• Cisco acquired PostPath in September 2008 and started to develop the Cisco Mail cloud offering based on the acquired IP and teams.
• Manage Automation, Performance, QA and Documentation teams after the acquisition, report directly to the Director of Cisco Mail Business Unit based in San Jose – US.
• Modified the strategy, tools and methods used by the teams to align them with the ones used in Cisco’s software development teams when appropriate.
• Worked with Cisco DevOps/Cloud teams to define the the requirements for the cloud version.
• Cisco closed the Cisco Mail offering on April 2011, the team was reassigned to another project (Enterprise Collaboration Platform aka Webex Social)
-
PostPath (acquired by Cisco in 2008)
- Director Engineering Services
2006 - 2008
Developing on-prem Linux based fully compatible (without plugin) alternative to Microsoft Exchange Server
• Manage Automation, Performance, QA and Documentation teams ensuring excellence of performance and results.
• Develop and implement the strategy, tools and methods for the supervised teams.
• Plan the testing efforts and documentation efforts, set schedules and allocate resources, coordinating with the other teams (Sales, Development, Support, Product Management, Project Management)
PostPath has been acquired by Cisco on August 2008
-
Codix
- CEO
1999 - 2005
• Develop the Bulgarian branch of the company to 100 people, manage all the resources in order to meet company objectives, report directly to the shareholders in France
• Develop internal rules and procedures, coding guidelines and test principles.
• Organize the full cycle of software development activities – project management, business and technical analysis, specification, coding, QA, translation, configuration management, technical support and documentation
• Responsible for the hiring, training, supervising, coaching and retaining of the staff.
• Responsible for the research and implementation of new technologies and product functionalities.
• Participate in sales meetings, project manager for several of the big accounts - CEGETEL, GIRET, IDEALWINE and UNEDIC, and others, supervised other projects progress – system implementation, data migration, validation, reporting, clients feedback