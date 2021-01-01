Menu

Tebib RACHID

IN SALAH

En résumé

J'ai une longue experience au domaine gazier,Maintenance industrielle,
--Vanne de control.
-Instrument de detection feu et gas.
-Chaudiere.turbine etc

Mes compétences :
maintain
calibrate
. •Interpret and apply electrical and electronic s
control and regulation equipment
•Responsible for the installation
operate
repair
inspect
adjust
operation and accuracy of all natural gas and/or l
maintenance
troubleshoot
and gas quality equipment • •Monitor gas and liqui
and remove advanced measurement
test
Responsible for the installation
Petroleum
Natural Gas
Generators
Fire & Gas
Diesel
Circuit Diagrams
Calibration

Entreprises

  • SONATRACH - TECHNICIEN INSTRUMENTISTE

    1990 - 2016

  • IN SALAH GAS - Instrumentation technician

    1990 - 2008 TECHNICIEN INSTRUMENTISTE

  • Bechtel - Foreman

    San Francisco 1981 - 1984 construction of pipeline project (BECHTEL. Inc).
    * Double joint coating welding inspector.
    * Realization of compressing stations and relives.
    * Trucks driving license even big engines.

Formations

  • High School (Oran)

    Oran 1986 - 1989 Instrumentation technician

    Algerian institute of petroleum, Oran, Algeria

