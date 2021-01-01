Tebib RACHID

J'ai une longue experience au domaine gazier,Maintenance industrielle,
--Vanne de control.
-Instrument de detection feu et gas.
-Chaudiere.turbine etc
Mes compétences :
maintain
calibrate
. •Interpret and apply electrical and electronic s
control and regulation equipment
•Responsible for the installation
operate
repair
inspect
adjust
operation and accuracy of all natural gas and/or l
maintenance
troubleshoot
and gas quality equipment • •Monitor gas and liqui
and remove advanced measurement
test
Responsible for the installation
Petroleum
Natural Gas
Generators
Fire & Gas
Diesel
Circuit Diagrams
Calibration
Pas de contact professionnel