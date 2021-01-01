Tebutg TAH

Menu

DOUALA

En résumé

I am a young ambitious person of age 25. I am a graduate from the University of Buea with a B.sc in Geology. Right now, I am in he Job Market searching for a job. At this moment, a job of any kind will do since it will help me build my C.V.
i am also very hard working and I also have very good team spirit.
i do socialize very well with others.
I love playing Table tenice, love drawing and painting or doing fine art.
I also love driving. I am a holder of a category B Cameroon drivers license.
I am ready to make friends and to get in touch with people who can help me get a job.

Mes compétences :
Ambitious
artistic
Punctual

Entreprises

  • University of Buea - Geologic mapping

    2008 - maintenant I was the Team Leader of a group of 8. We carried out a geologic mapping of an area.
    Project Title was "the geology of Tole and its Environs".
    I was the Best Student Geologist With an A Grade.

Formations

  • University Of Buea (Buea)

    Buea 2005 - 2009 Geology

    Geology

