Menu

Technifab FRANCK

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • TECHNIFAB ALU - Directeur Technique

    2007 - maintenant

Formations

  • Lycée Mendes France (Péroné 80)

    Péroné 80 1990 - 1994

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :