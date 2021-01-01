Menu

Ted BEAUVARLET

En résumé

Fondateur du centre de formation et Studio d'enregistrement LA LICORNE ROUGE à Rennes
www.licornerouge.com
https://www.facebook.com/StudioLicorneRouge

Responsable de la Formation professionnelle "Tecnicien du son" spécialisation Studio.

Ingénieur du son Live et Studio, références :
Alan Stivell
Anna Jaky
Abbé N'gayihi
Season of Tears
Skilda
The Silencers
MXP - The Mind Explosion Project
David & the Ghost Orchestra
...

Mes compétences :
Prise de son
Mixage son
Sonorisation
Son / vidéo
Animation de formations
Gestion de la formation
Formation professionnelle
Pédagogie
Formation
Formation informatique

Entreprises

  • LA LICORNE ROUGE - Ingénieur du son

    2004 - maintenant

  • INFOBAT - Technico - Commercial

    Orvault - Nantes 2000 - 2003 Revendeur agréé Hewlett Packard et Assembleur PC.
    Spécialiste en Solutions Informatiques pour les métiers du Batiment, Clients : Professionnels de la conception graphique, bureaux d'études, Cabinets d'architecture...Région, DTEFP , communes, ministère de l'intérieur..

    Responsable du département Apple , Spécialisé en équipements de studio
    Clients : Loic Mahé, Kassav, Arthur Apatout, La Compagnie Creole, Yves Honoré, Zouk Machine . . .

    Commercial - Vente - Etude Technique - Audit d'entreprises.

  • APPLE CENTER - partenaire agréé IBM - Ingénieur Commercial

    1992 - 1999 Etude technique et Audit d'entreprises privées ou d'administrations pour leur équipement informatique.

    Spécialisé en systèmes de communications et en réseaux hétérogènes MAC-PC.

    Spécialisé dans les équipements de studio d'enregistrement.

    Commercial gérant le portefeuille de clients pour une zone géographique.

  • COMPUTERLAND - Responsable Technique du département APPLE

    NANTERRE 1988 - 1991 Responsable S.A.V Apple, Formateur sur Logiciels, étude de réseaux, spécialisé en réseau hétérogènes MAC-PC et en installation de modules de communication à distance.
    Traducteur de l'Anglais pour Les manuels techniques Linotronic.

Formations

  • Tempo Music

    Rennes 2003 - 2003 Musicien Professionnel

    Le contenu du programme, les intervenant pointus, le challenge, la technique, le professionnalisme ou plus précisément la capacité des intervenants à professionnaliser les élèves.

Réseau

