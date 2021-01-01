Ted BEAUVARLET

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Rennes
Fondateur du centre de formation et Studio d'enregistrement LA LICORNE ROUGE à Rennes
www.licornerouge.com
https://www.facebook.com/StudioLicorneRouge
Responsable de la Formation professionnelle "Tecnicien du son" spécialisation Studio.
Ingénieur du son Live et Studio, références :
Alan Stivell
Anna Jaky
Abbé N'gayihi
Season of Tears
Skilda
The Silencers
MXP - The Mind Explosion Project
David & the Ghost Orchestra
...
Mes compétences :
Prise de son
Mixage son
Sonorisation
Son / vidéo
Animation de formations
Gestion de la formation
Formation professionnelle
Pédagogie
Formation
Formation informatique