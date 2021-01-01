Ted BEAUVARLET

Fondateur du centre de formation et Studio d'enregistrement LA LICORNE ROUGE à Rennes

www.licornerouge.com

https://www.facebook.com/StudioLicorneRouge



Responsable de la Formation professionnelle "Tecnicien du son" spécialisation Studio.



Ingénieur du son Live et Studio, références :

Alan Stivell

Anna Jaky

Abbé N'gayihi

Season of Tears

Skilda

The Silencers

MXP - The Mind Explosion Project

David & the Ghost Orchestra

...



Mes compétences :

Prise de son

Mixage son

Sonorisation

Son / vidéo

Animation de formations

Gestion de la formation

Formation professionnelle

Pédagogie

Formation

Formation informatique