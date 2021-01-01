Menu

Ted BELESHAYI

Courbevoie

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Finance
Comptabilité
Audit

Entreprises

  • Kpmg - Auditeur

    Courbevoie 2011 - maintenant Certification des comptes total Rdc, Cfao
    Rdc et assistance comptable à orange, plusieurs autres missions.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :