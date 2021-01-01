Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ted KATSIROUMPAS
Ajouter
Ted KATSIROUMPAS
TORONTO
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
SAP
ERP implementation
Entreprises
Neptune Technology Group
- Manager, Business Improvement
2010 - maintenant
SAP Functional Manager. Implemented
Parkeon
- Project Manager
Paris
2001 - 2008
Schlumberger
- Manager
Paris
1995 - 2001
Formations
Georgia College And State University (Milledgeville)
Milledgeville
2008 - 2010
MBA (Master of Business Administration)
Beta Gamma Sigma Honours Society
GPA: 4.00
Technische Universität Kaiserslautern (Kaiserslautern)
Kaiserslautern
1993 - 1993
Wirtschaftsingenieur mit Machinenbau
Queen'S University QSB (Kingston)
Kingston
1990 - 1994
Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)
4 years honours programme
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z