Ted LAZARRE

WORKS’S EXPERIENCES
2004 -… : Headmaster of the Faculty of Dental Medicine Of the ‘‘Université Autonome de Port-au-Prince" "UNAP" Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
2003 -… : Professor of Orthodontics and Maxillofacial Surgery Faculty of Dental Medicine “Université Autonome de Port-au-Prince’’, "UNAP" Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
2002 - 2004 : Professor of Orthodontics Faculty of Dental Medicine, University of the State of Haiti, UEH
Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
2001- 2004 : Maxillofacial Orthopedist
Service of Maxillofacial Surgery, ORL-CMF
Hospital of the University of the State of Haiti,
1996-1998 : Dentist Surgeon , Ministry of Public Health Responsible of buccodental cares
C.A.L / Bainet, Haiti
1995-1996 : Social Service
Dispensaire- Hôspital CODEVA
Vallée of Jacmel, Ridoré, Haiti
C.A.L / Bainet, Haiti
1989-1994 : Secourist Chief
Haitian Red Cross,
Port-au-Prince, Haiti
CONFERENCES GIVEN
2006 : Beauty Secrets of Face
Rotaract Club Delmas/Airport
Delmas, Haiti
2003 : 6th annual Congress of the Haitian’s Society Of Ophthalmology,(SHO) Theme: Temporomandibular Diseases and EYES, Jacmel, Haiti
2003 : 4th International Scientific Cuban-Haitian Journey ,Theme: « Parotidectomy with Local Anesthesia, New Modality »
Tabarre, Haiti
2003 : 2nd Medical and Scientific International Congress Patronized by Hospital of Ste. Croix of Léogane, Children’s Medical Missions of Haiti, Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City.
Theme : “ Cystic Congenital Lymphangioma ”.
Pétion-ville, Haiti
2002 : 3rd International Scientific Cuban-Haitian Journey, Theme: “ Costen’s Syndrome ”.
Pétion-ville, Haiti
2002 : 3rd International Scientific Cuban-Haitian Journey,Theme: “Esthetic Correction of the Open Bite”.
Pétion-ville, Haiti
2002 : 3rd International Scientific Cuban-Haitian Journey,Theme: “Orthodontic-Surgical Treatment in patients with Class III. ”
Pétion-ville, Haiti
2000 : “ASOCIACIÓN ODONTOLOGICA DE XOCHIMILCO A.C. ” Theme: “ Asimetría Facial ”.
México, D.F.
1999 : “ASOCIACIÓN ODONTOLOGICA DE XOCHIMILCO, A.C. ” Theme: “ Manejo Quirúrgico de la Displasia
Mandibular. ” México, D.F.
1999 : “ASOCIACIÓN ODONTOLOGICA DE XOCHIMILCO, A.C. ” Theme: “ Cirugía Ortognatica en Pacientes con Labio Paladar Hendido ”.
México, D.F.
HONORIFICS AWARDS RECEIVED
2005 : Service above Self Award
Rotary Club of Delmas/Airport
2004 : For Outstanding and Dedicated Service
Rotary Club of Delmas/Airport
2003 : Colaboración Medica Cubano-Haitiana
CONSEJO CIENTIFICO CUBANO-HAITIANO
Diploma de Premiación
Theme: « Parotidectomy with Local Anesthesia,New Modality »
2002 : Colaboración Medica Cubano-Haitiana
Diploma de Premiación
Theme : “ Costen’s Syndrome ”
2001 : Center of Superior Studies of Orthodontics,C.E.S.O
Honorific Mention
México, D.F.
Mes compétences :
Médecine
