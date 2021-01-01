Ted LAZARRE

WORKS’S EXPERIENCES

2004 -… : Headmaster of the Faculty of Dental Medicine Of the ‘‘Université Autonome de Port-au-Prince" "UNAP" Port-au-Prince, Haiti.



2003 -… : Professor of Orthodontics and Maxillofacial Surgery Faculty of Dental Medicine “Université Autonome de Port-au-Prince’’, "UNAP" Port-au-Prince, Haiti.



2002 - 2004 : Professor of Orthodontics Faculty of Dental Medicine, University of the State of Haiti, UEH

Port-au-Prince, Haiti.





2001- 2004 : Maxillofacial Orthopedist

Service of Maxillofacial Surgery, ORL-CMF

Hospital of the University of the State of Haiti,



1996-1998 : Dentist Surgeon , Ministry of Public Health Responsible of buccodental cares

C.A.L / Bainet, Haiti



1995-1996 : Social Service

Dispensaire- Hôspital CODEVA

Vallée of Jacmel, Ridoré, Haiti

C.A.L / Bainet, Haiti



1989-1994 : Secourist Chief

Haitian Red Cross,

Port-au-Prince, Haiti





CONFERENCES GIVEN



2006 : Beauty Secrets of Face

Rotaract Club Delmas/Airport

Delmas, Haiti



2003 : 6th annual Congress of the Haitian’s Society Of Ophthalmology,(SHO) Theme: Temporomandibular Diseases and EYES, Jacmel, Haiti



2003 : 4th International Scientific Cuban-Haitian Journey ,Theme: « Parotidectomy with Local Anesthesia, New Modality »

Tabarre, Haiti



2003 : 2nd Medical and Scientific International Congress Patronized by Hospital of Ste. Croix of Léogane, Children’s Medical Missions of Haiti, Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City.

Theme : “ Cystic Congenital Lymphangioma ”.

Pétion-ville, Haiti





2002 : 3rd International Scientific Cuban-Haitian Journey, Theme: “ Costen’s Syndrome ”.

Pétion-ville, Haiti



2002 : 3rd International Scientific Cuban-Haitian Journey,Theme: “Esthetic Correction of the Open Bite”.

Pétion-ville, Haiti



2002 : 3rd International Scientific Cuban-Haitian Journey,Theme: “Orthodontic-Surgical Treatment in patients with Class III. ”

Pétion-ville, Haiti



2000 : “ASOCIACIÓN ODONTOLOGICA DE XOCHIMILCO A.C. ” Theme: “ Asimetría Facial ”.

México, D.F.



1999 : “ASOCIACIÓN ODONTOLOGICA DE XOCHIMILCO, A.C. ” Theme: “ Manejo Quirúrgico de la Displasia

Mandibular. ” México, D.F.



1999 : “ASOCIACIÓN ODONTOLOGICA DE XOCHIMILCO, A.C. ” Theme: “ Cirugía Ortognatica en Pacientes con Labio Paladar Hendido ”.

México, D.F.



HONORIFICS AWARDS RECEIVED



2005 : Service above Self Award

Rotary Club of Delmas/Airport





2004 : For Outstanding and Dedicated Service

Rotary Club of Delmas/Airport





2003 : Colaboración Medica Cubano-Haitiana

CONSEJO CIENTIFICO CUBANO-HAITIANO

Diploma de Premiación

Theme: « Parotidectomy with Local Anesthesia,New Modality »





2002 : Colaboración Medica Cubano-Haitiana

Diploma de Premiación

Theme : “ Costen’s Syndrome ”





2001 : Center of Superior Studies of Orthodontics,C.E.S.O

Honorific Mention

México, D.F.



Mes compétences :

Médecine