Teddy BELLEMAIN

Willing to work in an international success-oriented company, able and eager to evolve within a multicultural framework.
Ability to work under pressure and in a complex and changing environment, aiming to held a position with career development perspective.
Déterminé à travailler dans une entreprise à succès, évoluant dans un environnement international. Forte volonté pour travailler dans un environnement interculturel grâce à la maîtrise de différentes langues et de différentes cultures.
Capable de travailler dans un environnement complexe et en constante évolution.
Vise un poste avec mobilité internationale avec possibilité d'évolution de carrière.