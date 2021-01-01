Teddy BELLEMAIN

Willing to work in an international success-oriented company, able and eager to evolve within a multicultural framework.

Ability to work under pressure and in a complex and changing environment, aiming to held a position with career development perspective.





Déterminé à travailler dans une entreprise à succès, évoluant dans un environnement international. Forte volonté pour travailler dans un environnement interculturel grâce à la maîtrise de différentes langues et de différentes cultures.

Capable de travailler dans un environnement complexe et en constante évolution.



Vise un poste avec mobilité internationale avec possibilité d'évolution de carrière.