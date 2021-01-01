Menu

Teddy BELLEMAIN

PARIS

En résumé

Willing to work in an international success-oriented company, able and eager to evolve within a multicultural framework.
Ability to work under pressure and in a complex and changing environment, aiming to held a position with career development perspective.


Déterminé à travailler dans une entreprise à succès, évoluant dans un environnement international. Forte volonté pour travailler dans un environnement interculturel grâce à la maîtrise de différentes langues et de différentes cultures.
Capable de travailler dans un environnement complexe et en constante évolution.

Vise un poste avec mobilité internationale avec possibilité d'évolution de carrière.

Entreprises

  • La Sultane de Saba - Assistant export et marketing

    2015 - maintenant Optimisation du choix des distributeurs
    Dossiers exports

  • IVèS - Assistant marketing & commercial

    2013 - 2013 Mise en place d'une base de données pour le produit de Web-Conférence pour IvèS et V-CUBE En charge de la partie Marketing pour le nouveaux site d'IvèS en collaboration avec le graphiste (Création du visuel et du contenu)
    Mise en place d'une campgne de mailing pour la solution de Web-conférence d'IvèS

  • GHP - Assistant commercial & marketing

    Le Pont de Claix 2012 - 2012 Réalisation d'une étude de marché sur la région Rhône-Alpes Création de plaquettes commerciales des produits de GHP
    Assistant commerciale (vérification bon de commandes, visites de fidélisation)

Formations

  • IAE Savoie Mont-Blanc

    Chambery 2014 - maintenant Master 2

    Stratégie Internationale
    Commerce Internationale
    Management Interculturel
    Marketing

  • Université De Tohoku

    Sendai 2013 - 2014 Master 1

    Management japonais et occidental
    Business japonais
    Négotiation
    Langue japonaise

  • IAE Savoie Mont-Blanc L3 CMI (Chambery)

    Chambery 2012 - 2013 Licence 3

    Commerce International
    Management

  • IUT De Valence

    Valence 2010 - 2012 DUT

    Techniques de commercialisation
    Marketing
    Management des équipes

