Teddy CHEVALLIER
Teddy CHEVALLIER
Massy
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Carrefour
- Employé libre service
Massy
2011 - maintenant
Roger Prevost
- Chauffeur livreur
2011 - 2011
Formations
Lycée Camille Saint Saens
Deuil La Barre
2008 - 2011
Baccalauréatt STG ( marketing)
Réseau
Amandaà MAÀDEA
Marc BASSILY
Melissa GOLIK
Robert CHRISTOPHE
