Teddy DESCOMBES

JULLIÉ

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Fédération ADMR de l'Ain - Conseiller Technique Comptabilité et RH

    2014 - maintenant

  • Adecco - Intérimaire

    Villeurbanne 2012 - 2012

  • Direction Départementale des Territoires - Agent administratif

    2012 - 2013

  • AVIA Taponas - Employé de station service

    2010 - 2012

  • Exploitation Viticole - Référent administratif

    2010 - maintenant

Formations

  • IUT Jean Moulin Lyon 3

    Lyon 2009 - 2010 Gestion et Création des Petites et Moyennes Organisations

  • IUT De Roanne IUT GEA (Roanne)

    Roanne 2007 - 2009 DUT

    Spécialité Petites et moyennes Organisations

Réseau

