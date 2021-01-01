Retail
Teddy DESCOMBES
Teddy DESCOMBES
JULLIÉ
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Jullié
En résumé
Entreprises
Fédération ADMR de l'Ain
- Conseiller Technique Comptabilité et RH
2014 - maintenant
Adecco
- Intérimaire
Villeurbanne
2012 - 2012
Direction Départementale des Territoires
- Agent administratif
2012 - 2013
AVIA Taponas
- Employé de station service
2010 - 2012
Exploitation Viticole
- Référent administratif
2010 - maintenant
Formations
IUT Jean Moulin Lyon 3
Lyon
2009 - 2010
Gestion et Création des Petites et Moyennes Organisations
IUT De Roanne IUT GEA (Roanne)
Roanne
2007 - 2009
DUT
Spécialité Petites et moyennes Organisations
Réseau
Alexandre PONCET
Audrey MAGNIN
Claire DEL PINO
Florentin MARGERAND
Iut De Roanne ANCIENS ÉTUDIANTS
Marion VANEL
Sirisack VIENGSAVANH
Thomas BARDY
Vincent MUNTANER
