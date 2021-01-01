Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Teddy GOROMOTO
Ajouter
Teddy GOROMOTO
Voh
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Koniambo Nickel
- Electricien/Instrumentiste
Voh
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Cégep De L'Abitibi-Témiscamingue (Rouyn-Noranda Québec)
Rouyn-Noranda Québec
2010 - 2012
Diplome d'étude collégiale
Réseau
Aristide WEMA
Chloé HAMU
Frédérique MY
Jeff MERER
Johan HLEMU
Jyem NEUDJEN
Laurène BAUER
Nicole MARHADOUR
Yvette TEIMBOANOU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z