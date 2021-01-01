Menu

Teddy HECQUET

BEUVRY

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Beuvry

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ted cars - Gerant

    2013 - maintenant

  • ebs le relais - Responsable maintenance

    2007 - 2013 responsable maintenance

Formations

  • Lycée (Auchel)

    Auchel 1992 - 1995

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :