Teddy LAMAZERE

HOSSEGOR

Adaptable
Multicultural
Sports
  • Ef Corporate Language Learning Solutions - Key Account Manager

    2017 - maintenant My mission within EF is to develop and manage L&D projects in two areas: Language and Executive Education.

    EF CORPORATE SOLUTIONS provides language training for business and government - with immersion courses in our own schools, local face-to-face training, and virtually in our award-winning EF English Live™ cloud-school.

  • Equator - International Key Account Manager

    Lyon 2015 - 2017 Organized travel and hospitality events for Motorsport clients (F1, Moto GP, WTCC...), media and suppliers

  • Focus Reports - International Business Development Manager

    Ariana 2012 - 2014 Established country reports on the pharmaceutical, healthcare, oil & gas and energy sector. Met with C-level decision makers (CEO, Ministers) in 6 different countries (Mexico, Norway, Brazil, Philippines, Poland, Malaysia).

  • Rip Curl Europe - Product manager assistant (footwear)

    2011 - 2012 I undertook a thorough market analysis to analyze the different players, strategies, and price positioning.
    Prepared the sales meeting and established the catalog, prices, and presentation.
    Analyzed sales and prepared statistics.

  • Royal Yachting (Boat franchise) - Salesman

    2007 - 2007 - Actively participated in the creation and opening of one of the franchised company (SBD Marines)
    - Organized sales and boat rentals
    - Searched for purchase mandates (boat visits, inventories, photos)
    - Offered financing propositions (lease with purchase option)
    - Researched new partnerships
    - Translated the website in English

  • Grenoble Ecole De Management

    Grenoble maintenant

  • Universidad De Valencia Universitat de Valencia (Valencia)

    Valencia maintenant

  • Grenoble Ecole De Management

    Grenoble 2009 - 2011 MIB Master in International Business (ranked 5th worldwide by FT)

  • ESC Grenoble (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 2009 - 2011

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Marseille)

    Marseille 2005 - 2009 International management

