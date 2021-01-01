Teddy LAMAZERE

Mes compétences :
Adaptable
Multicultural
Sports
Formation professionnelle
Entreprises
Ef Corporate Language Learning Solutions
- Key Account Manager
2017 - maintenantMy mission within EF is to develop and manage L&D projects in two areas: Language and Executive Education.
EF CORPORATE SOLUTIONS provides language training for business and government - with immersion courses in our own schools, local face-to-face training, and virtually in our award-winning EF English Live™ cloud-school.
Equator
- International Key Account Manager
Lyon2015 - 2017Organized travel and hospitality events for Motorsport clients (F1, Moto GP, WTCC...), media and suppliers
Focus Reports
- International Business Development Manager
Ariana2012 - 2014Established country reports on the pharmaceutical, healthcare, oil & gas and energy sector. Met with C-level decision makers (CEO, Ministers) in 6 different countries (Mexico, Norway, Brazil, Philippines, Poland, Malaysia).
Rip Curl Europe
- Product manager assistant (footwear)
2011 - 2012I undertook a thorough market analysis to analyze the different players, strategies, and price positioning.
Prepared the sales meeting and established the catalog, prices, and presentation.
Analyzed sales and prepared statistics.
Royal Yachting (Boat franchise)
- Salesman
2007 - 2007- Actively participated in the creation and opening of one of the franchised company (SBD Marines)
- Organized sales and boat rentals
- Searched for purchase mandates (boat visits, inventories, photos)
- Offered financing propositions (lease with purchase option)
- Researched new partnerships
- Translated the website in English