Teddy PIERRE

Paris

Mes compétences :
Financial analysis
Market research
Marketing management
Sales representative
Communication
Entrepreneurship and Business

Entreprises

  • Biocoop - Assistant Manager

    Paris 2016 - 2016 I worked as an assistant manager within Biocoop.

    My daily tasks :

    - To monitor the new employee performance
    - To control the merchandise shipments
    - To claim the missing products to suppliers
    - To fill in the shelves
    - To proceed customers cashing
    - To implement the new products
    - To assist the supervisor to schedule the timetable for the staff

  • H&M - Sales Advisor

    Le Bourget 2015 - 2015

  • Adecco - Recruitment assistant

    Villeurbanne 2015 - 2015

Formations

  • EGC Vendée

    La Roche Sur Yon 2013 - 2015 Bachelor Commerce

  • Martin College

    Brisbane 2013 - 2013 Bachelor of Business

  • EGC Vendée

    La Roche Sur Yon 2013 - 2015

  • Inforum Education Australia (Southport)

    Southport 2012 - 2013 English certificate (Master Class)
