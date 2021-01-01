Teddy PIERRE

Mes compétences :
Financial analysis
Market research
Marketing management
Sales representative
Communication
Entrepreneurship and Business
Entreprises
Biocoop
- Assistant Manager
Paris2016 - 2016I worked as an assistant manager within Biocoop.
My daily tasks :
- To monitor the new employee performance
- To control the merchandise shipments
- To claim the missing products to suppliers
- To fill in the shelves
- To proceed customers cashing
- To implement the new products
- To assist the supervisor to schedule the timetable for the staff