Teknolojia Madagascar GAS'INFO
Ajouter
Teknolojia Madagascar GAS'INFO
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
EXPERTS EN INFORMATIQUES - ÉLECTRONIQUES
Entreprises
GAS'INFO Teknolojia Madagascar
- SPECIALISTE EN REPARATION PC PORTABLE
2013 - maintenant
SPÉCIALISTE EN RÉPARATION PC PORTABLE
GAS'INFO Teknolojia
- EXPERTS EN REPARATIONS TV PLAT
2012 - maintenant
Réparation alimentation , Carte mère, ReproG. EEPROM ...
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Andry HERIZO
Fenoarisoa NANJA
