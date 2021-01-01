Menu

Tel-Adoum MAIBE

N'DJAMENA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Control Room
Downhole
Artificial Lift
Flowlines
Oil & Gas
Oil Field
Production Engineering
Water Injection
Well Testing

Entreprises

  • China National Petroleum Corporation - FPF Operator

    2018 - maintenant Mission:
    Digital Control System (DCS) momonitorat
    Cooperation with field operators to check well head data with DCS in control room
    Cooperation, elaboration of PTW to contractors and others
    Proven safety council to staff
    Control Natural flowing, ESP and PCP data from DCS in control room

    CPTDC Powerlift, November 22nd , 2017 - Marsh 30th
    Position: Operator
    Mission:
    Maintenance of Electric submersible pump (ESP)
    Maintenance of ESP's gas protector and gas separator
    Splicing of ESP downhole cable and Working on Rig

  • CNPC International Chad - Oil Field operator

    2015 - maintenant Je suis opérateur de production. J'ai suivi des formations en Mines et Géologie, Autamation, Artificial lift, Rig, ESP installations, DCS Monitoring, etc.

  • CNPC International Chad - Oil Field operator

    2015 - maintenant Je suis opérateur de production. J'ai suivi des formations en Mines et Géologie, Autamation, Artificial lift, Rig, ESP installations, DCS Monitoring, etc.

  • China National Petroleum Corporation - Field operator

    2015 - 2017 Mission:
    Start up and shutdown of Natural flowing well, ESP and PCP;
    Patrol of oil well, Oil storage tank, oil gathering manifold;
    Record of equipment data such as pressure and temperature gauge;
    Oil sampling and metering of wells

    Société Tchadienne des Eaux (STE), June 10th . 2013 - March 19th . 2014
    Position: Census agent
    Mission: Take census of housekeeping which possesses faucet

  • CNPC International Chad - Oil Field operator

    2015 - maintenant Je suis opérateur de production. J'ai suivi des formations en Mines et Géologie, Autamation, Artificial lift, Rig, ESP installations, DCS Monitoring, etc.

  • Société Tchadienne d'Exploitation de Carrières - Trainee

    2015 - maintenant Learn the exploitation method and technic of Mines and Career at opened sky

    Professional Training:

  • CNPC International Chad - Oil Field operator

    2015 - maintenant Je suis opérateur de production. J'ai suivi des formations en Mines et Géologie, Autamation, Artificial lift, Rig, ESP installations, DCS Monitoring, etc.

  • Millicom Tchad - TigoCash

    2013 - maintenant

Formations

  • Institut Universitaire Polytechnique De Mongo (Mongo)

    Mongo 2009 - 2012 Drilling technics
    General geology
    Mathematics and Chemistry
    Oil and Gas production processes
    Wellhead, Oil gathering manifold (OGM), Central Production Facility (CPF)
    Artificial lift and natural flow operation
    Water flooding, flowline and downhole flushing, pig launch and paraffin removal operation
    Well testing
    Basic firefighting

  • Lycée Felix Eboue (Ndjamena)

    Ndjamena 2007 - 2008 Baccalaureate Degree

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :