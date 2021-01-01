Tel-Adoum MAIBE

Mes compétences :
Control Room
Downhole
Artificial Lift
Flowlines
Oil & Gas
Oil Field
Production Engineering
Water Injection
Well Testing
Entreprises
China National Petroleum Corporation
- FPF Operator
2018 - maintenantMission:
Digital Control System (DCS) momonitorat
Cooperation with field operators to check well head data with DCS in control room
Cooperation, elaboration of PTW to contractors and others
Proven safety council to staff
Control Natural flowing, ESP and PCP data from DCS in control room
CPTDC Powerlift, November 22nd , 2017 - Marsh 30th
Position: Operator
Mission:
Maintenance of Electric submersible pump (ESP)
Maintenance of ESP's gas protector and gas separator
Splicing of ESP downhole cable and Working on Rig
CNPC International Chad
- Oil Field operator
2015 - maintenantJe suis opérateur de production. J'ai suivi des formations en Mines et Géologie, Autamation, Artificial lift, Rig, ESP installations, DCS Monitoring, etc.
CNPC International Chad
- Oil Field operator
2015 - maintenantJe suis opérateur de production. J'ai suivi des formations en Mines et Géologie, Autamation, Artificial lift, Rig, ESP installations, DCS Monitoring, etc.
China National Petroleum Corporation
- Field operator
2015 - 2017Mission:
Start up and shutdown of Natural flowing well, ESP and PCP;
Patrol of oil well, Oil storage tank, oil gathering manifold;
Record of equipment data such as pressure and temperature gauge;
Oil sampling and metering of wells
Société Tchadienne des Eaux (STE), June 10th . 2013 - March 19th . 2014
Position: Census agent
Mission: Take census of housekeeping which possesses faucet
CNPC International Chad
- Oil Field operator
2015 - maintenantJe suis opérateur de production. J'ai suivi des formations en Mines et Géologie, Autamation, Artificial lift, Rig, ESP installations, DCS Monitoring, etc.
Société Tchadienne d'Exploitation de Carrières
- Trainee
2015 - maintenant Learn the exploitation method and technic of Mines and Career at opened sky
Professional Training:
CNPC International Chad
- Oil Field operator
2015 - maintenantJe suis opérateur de production. J'ai suivi des formations en Mines et Géologie, Autamation, Artificial lift, Rig, ESP installations, DCS Monitoring, etc.
Millicom Tchad
- TigoCash
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Institut Universitaire Polytechnique De Mongo (Mongo)
Mongo2009 - 2012Drilling technics
General geology
Mathematics and Chemistry
Oil and Gas production processes
Wellhead, Oil gathering manifold (OGM), Central Production Facility (CPF)
Artificial lift and natural flow operation
Water flooding, flowline and downhole flushing, pig launch and paraffin removal operation
Well testing
Basic firefighting