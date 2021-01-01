Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Telesphore NIYONKURU
Ajouter
Telesphore NIYONKURU
BUJUMBURA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
UNIVERSITE DU BURUNDI (Bujumbura)
Bujumbura
1995 - 2011
Réseau
Amidou NAHIMANA
Désiré UWIZEYIMANA
Emmanuel KAGISYE
Ir Daniel SIRYUYUMUSI
Isaac NIYONKURU
Jean SIMBARUHIJE
Jean Claude NKURUNZIZA
Nijimbere IMMACULÉE
Prosper NSHIMIRIMANA
Thaddée NZIGAMASABO
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z