Tellier CHRISTOPHE

Export
Mécanique
Gestion de projet
Société de Mécanique et d'ingénierie Ternoise (SMIT Condren)
- Ingénieur commercial / Deviseur (Machines Spéciales)
2016 - 2017
Société de Mécanique et d'ingénierie Ternoise (SMIT Condren)
- Chargé d'affaires / Coordinateur de Projets
2015 - 2016
PRODEL IPTE
- Chargé d'affaires /Coordinateur de Projets
2012 - 2015- Suivi et contrôle de l’avancement planning de la réalisation des affaires, dans le cadre des contraintes techniques, budgétaires et de délai.
- Maintenir le contact projet avec les Clients
- Participation technique à la conception électromécanique des machines.
- Recherche des fournisseurs et matériels nécessaires à la réalisation des machines.
- Participation technique à la définition des principes de programmation des automatismes et supervision de la réalisation.
- Participation à la mise au point dans les ateliers Prodel, et à la mise en service chez les Clients.
-Supervision de la rédaction de tous les documents associés aux tâches ci-dessus.
Ensival-Moret
- Export Sales Engineer
SAINT QUENTIN2012 - 2012Renowned for its reliable technical solutions and high quality products, Ensival Moret supplies a wide range of industrial pumps for meeting all industrial requirements, even the most specific ones with difficult pumping conditions.
Fabricom Systèmes d'assemblage/ JVS Automacao
- VIE: Ingénieur Chef de projet (Brésil)
2010 - 2012JVS and FSA designs and manufactures machines and automatic equipments to assemble, test and process systems in various industrial areas.
The JVS work focuses on supplying production systems and comprehensive solutions.
Activities involving a team of technicians and engineers, relying on the technical and financial support from an international group – Fabricom Systèmes D’Assemblage, which enables JVS to develop large and important projects.
Project coordination for the new gearbox assembly line for EATON Valinhos (4million euros):
-Pluridisciplinary team management.
-Transfer of technical solutions developed by FSA.
-Mangament of two FSA engineers for conception of two measuring equipments.
-Realization of a file containing all the assembly line material in order to negotiate the lots with local suppliers,to reduce administrative and financial flows, and to cadence the arrivals with the different project steps.
Technical projet buyer for the new gearbox assembly line for Volvo US:
-Realisation of 400000 euros import purchase in Europe for the realization of a drawback (purchase, follow-up of importation,technical documentation for the DECEX)
The DRAWBACK is a suspensive custums regim allowing us to import material without paid the taxes because it will be integrated and reexported.
Poclain Hydraulics SA
- Stagiaire Etude Avancée/Service Prospective et Vieille Concurrentielle
2009 - 2009Mise en place du projet d'analyse thermique des moteurs hydrauliques
Objectifs global du Projet :
Étudier l'évolution de la température en fonction des différents paramètres de fonctionnement pour réaliser une modélisation 3D corrélée aux essais afin d'augmenter la puissance transmissible.
Objectifs de mon stage :
Initialisation du projet et prospective de recherche pour les années suivantes.Tout était à construire : Champs d'action ouvert.