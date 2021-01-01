Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Temoana BEROL
Ajouter
Temoana BEROL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Harvard University
- Technicien
2014 - 2015
Harvard University
- Technicien
2014 - 2015
Formations
Lycée Technique Robert Schuman
Athis Mons
2015 - maintenant
Lycée Robert Schuman
Metz
2014 - maintenant
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z