Terry GONCALVES

  • Sandvik Materials Technology Emea
  • Key Account Representative

Orléans

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Négociations
Project management
Sales
Purchasing

Entreprises

  • Sandvik Materials Technology Emea - Key Account Representative

    Commercial | Orléans (45000) 2021 - maintenant

  • TW Metals - Business Development Supervisor

    Commercial | 2016 - 2021 Develop a growth strategy focused both on financial gain and customer satisfaction

    * Conduct research to identify new markets and customer needs

    * Arrange business meetings with prospective clients
    * Promote the company’s products/services addressing or predicting clients’ objectives

    * Keep records of sales, revenue, invoices etc.

    * Provide trustworthy feedback and after-sales support

    * Build long-term relationships with new and existing customers

    * Participate in pricing the solution/service.

    * Developing quotes and proposals

    * Negotiating and renegotiating by phone, email, and in person

  • Sandvik - Strategic Purchaser

    CHAROST 2012 - 2016 - In charge of professionnal services, logistics, packaging and labels.

    - Sourcing strategies, targets for categories and the suppliers included

    - Providing market analyses, supplier evaluations and supplier selections

    - Negotiations and agreements

    - Supplier management and development

    - Stakeholder management, making sure that business needs are identified and good communication is maintained

    - Representing the country in international procurement projects

    - Categories, developing procurement-specific sourcing strategies, processes and analysis techniques

    - Managing the effective delivery of projects by determining project timelines and objectives, and directing activities, keeping all members and stakeholders informed of progress

  • Sandvik - Sales representative

    CHAROST 2009 - 2012 -To act as first point of contact for customers. To provide a world class customer service to both existing and prospective customers, from enquiry to order / cash collection, in order to achieve the PA/BU sales & marketing plan.

    - To manage and develop existing business in line with SMT customer segmentation classification, rules & procedures.

    - To be responsible for new customer acquisition, from initial qualification of leads through to decision / appropriate actions being agreed / taken.

    - To participate in Customer Action Planning, in conjunction with field sales.

    - To achieve agreed and communicated PA / BU sales targets.

    - To escalate business issues according to PA / BU rules and / or guidelines.

    -To optmise business / sales performance through efficient and effective use of business systems eg: CRM and ERP systems.

    - To provide well researched and accurate input to the forecasting process

    - To monitor and take all required actions in relation to Accounts Receivable and credit limits for customers.

    - To manage the claim handling process in line with the published standard operating procedure.

    - To follow up offers and report outcomes / take required actions as appropriate.

    - To collect and communicate relevant business and market intelligence to product and sales management by using the applicable systems.

Formations

  • UFR Marne La Vallée (Champs Sur Marne)

    Champs Sur Marne 2003 - 2007 Licence LEA Anglais-Espagnol

