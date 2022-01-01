Terry GONCALVES

Commercial | 2016 - 2021 Develop a growth strategy focused both on financial gain and customer satisfaction
* Conduct research to identify new markets and customer needs
* Arrange business meetings with prospective clients
* Promote the company’s products/services addressing or predicting clients’ objectives
* Keep records of sales, revenue, invoices etc.
* Provide trustworthy feedback and after-sales support
* Build long-term relationships with new and existing customers
* Participate in pricing the solution/service.
* Developing quotes and proposals
* Negotiating and renegotiating by phone, email, and in person
Sandvik
- Strategic Purchaser
CHAROST2012 - 2016- In charge of professionnal services, logistics, packaging and labels.
- Sourcing strategies, targets for categories and the suppliers included
- Providing market analyses, supplier evaluations and supplier selections
- Negotiations and agreements
- Supplier management and development
- Stakeholder management, making sure that business needs are identified and good communication is maintained
- Representing the country in international procurement projects
- Categories, developing procurement-specific sourcing strategies, processes and analysis techniques
- Managing the effective delivery of projects by determining project timelines and objectives, and directing activities, keeping all members and stakeholders informed of progress
Sandvik
- Sales representative
CHAROST2009 - 2012-To act as first point of contact for customers. To provide a world class customer service to both existing and prospective customers, from enquiry to order / cash collection, in order to achieve the PA/BU sales & marketing plan.
- To manage and develop existing business in line with SMT customer segmentation classification, rules & procedures.
- To be responsible for new customer acquisition, from initial qualification of leads through to decision / appropriate actions being agreed / taken.
- To participate in Customer Action Planning, in conjunction with field sales.
- To achieve agreed and communicated PA / BU sales targets.
- To escalate business issues according to PA / BU rules and / or guidelines.
-To optmise business / sales performance through efficient and effective use of business systems eg: CRM and ERP systems.
- To provide well researched and accurate input to the forecasting process
- To monitor and take all required actions in relation to Accounts Receivable and credit limits for customers.
- To manage the claim handling process in line with the published standard operating procedure.
- To follow up offers and report outcomes / take required actions as appropriate.
- To collect and communicate relevant business and market intelligence to product and sales management by using the applicable systems.
Formations
UFR Marne La Vallée (Champs Sur Marne)
Champs Sur Marne2003 - 2007Licence LEA Anglais-Espagnol