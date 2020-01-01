Retail
Théo RUCHOT
Théo RUCHOT
WAHAGNIES
Actuellement étudiant en M1 Cybersécurité à l'ISEN Lille.
ISEN
Lille
2017 - maintenant
Lycée Marguerite De Flandres
Gondecourt
2013 - 2016
Bac S option Physique-Chimie et BachiBac mention AB
David RUCHOT
Valérie DEGRAND